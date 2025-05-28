Chennai reports Covid-19 fatality as 60-year-old dies at Rajiv Gandhi government hospital

Chennai: A 60-year-old man undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) in Chennai passed away on Wednesday, marking a Covid-linked fatality in the city after a prolonged period of low mortality.

The deceased, identified as Mohan, had been admitted to the hospital with a history of multiple pre-existing health conditions, hospital authorities confirmed.

According to sources at the hospital, Mohan’s condition had been critical since his admission. He was suffering from severe co-morbidities including diabetes and chronic respiratory issues, which significantly compromised his ability to recover from the Covid-19 infection.

Doctors at RGGGH stated that despite intensive medical care and continuous monitoring, his health deteriorated rapidly due to the compounded effects of the virus and his underlying ailments.

Officials from the Tamil Nadu Health Department also confirmed the death, stating that Mohan’s co-morbidities played a major role in worsening the infection’s impact.

“While the immediate cause of death was Covid-19, the patient’s existing medical conditions contributed significantly to the severity of the illness,” a senior official noted.

This incident comes at a time when Tamil Nadu has been reporting relatively low numbers of active Covid-19 cases compared to several other Indian states.

Health authorities said that while the state continues to monitor the virus closely, the situation remains under control with no signs of a major surge.

“The overall number of infections in Tamil Nadu remains low, and we are taking all preventive measures to avoid any resurgence,” the official added.

“This unfortunate case serves as a reminder that individuals with co-morbidities must continue to take necessary precautions, including timely vaccinations and avoiding crowded spaces.”

Sources within the Health Department said that the government continues to maintain surveillance and testing, especially in urban clusters.

Hospitals have also been advised to maintain preparedness, particularly in handling high-risk patients such as the elderly or those with chronic illnesses.

Meanwhile, public health experts reiterated the importance of continued vigilance even as the number of cases remains low.

They stressed that the risk of severe outcomes remains high among vulnerable groups and urged citizens not to let their guard down.