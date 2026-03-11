Coimbatore residents thank PM Modi for new railway projects

Coimbatore: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated and laid the foundation for several development projects in Tiruchirappalli. Addressing a gathering at the event, the Prime Minister announced the launch of multiple new train services connecting Nagercoil, Coimbatore, Rameswaram, Tirunelveli, Mayiladuthurai, and Karaikudi to other regions.

Prime Minister Modi said that these new train services will boost tourism, strengthen the local economy, and generate numerous employment opportunities for young people. He asserted that the goal is to make Tamil Nadu a developed state, contributing to a developed India.

The announcement of the railway projects was met with enthusiasm and gratitude from the people of Coimbatore. Residents gathered near Podanur railway junction holding large posters of PM Modi to express their appreciation.

A local resident from Coimbatore said: “I am a huge admirer of PM Modi. The gift he has given to us through these projects is invaluable, and I sincerely thank him from the bottom of my heart.”

A BJP worker added: “Our Prime Minister has introduced several trains for Tamil Nadu. We want to welcome him and express our gratitude. PM Modi is bringing the wave of development across India.”

Another local BJP worker said: “This is a very auspicious occasion for Podanur junction. PM Modi is driving extensive development with many schemes for the welfare of common people, including Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana and Ujjwala Yojana, under which free gas cylinders are provided.”

Mukund commented: “We are delighted that he visited Tamil Nadu and brought numerous gifts with him.”

Ganesh, a Coimbatore resident, said: “PM Modi’s initiative is excellent. It will improve connectivity between the South and North, benefiting both individuals and businesses, while also creating employment opportunities. We highly appreciate this effort.”

Another local resident remarked: “Development has always been central to PM Modi’s vision. He is consistently working for progress, with special attention to Tamil Nadu. He is expanding railway connectivity and introducing more trains for the convenience of people. We are grateful to him. His efforts are appreciated across India, and the entire country admires the work he is doing to connect India through railways.”