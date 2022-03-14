College Student In Tamil Nadu Commited Suicide

A female student hanged herself to death on Saturday in Tensaki, Tamil Nadu. She went to such lengths after her professors allegedly requested her to prepare an apologetic letter. When her mother went to see whether she was ready to leave for college on Saturday, she discovered the student hanging in her room.



The youngster claimed in a suicide note that she was suspected of bringing a cellphone into class. She said that two instructors had chastised her and ordered her to write an apology letter for something she hadn't done.



In addition, the 18-year-old girl said that the professor reprimanded her in front of other pupils. A protest was held by the student's relatives, who demanded justice.

However, the cops have opened an investigation and arrested both professors. The case is currently being investigated further.

Meanwhile, this is not the the first time a student has committed suicide for such reason. There are numerous cases of students committing suicide regarding exams. Similarly a case few days back took place witnessing a medical postgraduate student in Ahmedabad is accused of committing suicide. Student was from Surat and passed the National Eligibility Cumulation Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET PG) to gain admission to BJ Medical College's MD (Medicine) programme. A student's body was discovered at Saiji village in Dholka taluka on Thursday morning, according to Ahmedabad rural police.

According to sources, he was assigned to the emergency ward as soon as he arrived at the college. He also passed the NEET PG exam last year and was accepted into Vadodara Medical College. After a while, though, he dropped out of college. This year, he reappeared for the medical entrance exam and passed it, earning him admission to BJ Medical College.