Congress MP falls victim to Corona, Tamil Nadu CM assures intense action

H Vasantha Kumar, the 70-year-old Congress MP from Kanyakumari is the latest VIP to have succumbed to Covid-19. He had been admitted to a corporate hospital in Chennai on August 10 along with his wife who also tested positive and was on both the ECMO and on a ventilator. Vasantha Kumar was the founder of Tamil Nadu's biggest retail chain, Vasanth & Co, apart from being a politician with the Congress party.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has declared that the efforts to control the disease outbreak are on a war footing. Chennai has seen 2,666 people die of the coronavirus pandemic till Friday. A total of 1,30,564 cases were registered in the city alone, out of which1,14,448 have been cured. The gender ration is 60:40, with men comprising the maximum cases. 13,450 are still undergoing treatment in various hospitals of the State capital.

