Cops Withdraw Circular In Tamil Nadu Asking Hotels Serving Non Veg To Remain Closed

A directive from the Siva Kanchi police in the Kancheepuram district of Tamil Nadu asking meat-serving establishments close for two days starting on September 2 "to promote a smooth procession of Vinayagar idols and prevent inappropriate incidents." The circular was withdrawn on Sunday in response to criticisms from a number of sources.

A copy of the directive, which inspector J Vinayagam issued on August 25 instructed meat-serving establishments, including biryani shops, to remain closed. Social media users circulated a copy of the circular that was questionable. But Vinayagam insisted that he never sent out such a circular.

The officials stated that they didn't publish a similar circular. Miscommunication occurred, and the are working to resolve the situation.

Meanwhile, both local Tamils and visitors from around the world who have flocked to the state to celebrate Vinayaka Chaturthi are bowed down to ask Lord Ganesha's blessings. In Tamilnadu, this festival, which is observed on the fourth day of the month of Bhadrapada (August–September), is one of the most popular excuses for a lucky trip.