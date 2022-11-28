Couple Gives 1,000 Square Feet For  PHC In Tamil Nadu's  Tirupattur

Owning land remains an unattainable ideal for middle-class and lower-class people in a post-pandemic environment. Sometimes, as in the instance of Mettupalayam, it can be difficult to get even land for a primary healthcare facility. However, a couple from Tiruvannamalai contributed 1,305 square feet on Wednesday to address the inhabitants' long-standing need for a healthcare facility, and as a result, Mettupalayam finally acquired land to construct PHC.



The locals petitioned the state to establish a PHC in Uthendram municipality because they had to travel four to five miles to access the Uthendram GH. The municipal council adopted a resolution in support of the matter, and the government allotted a budget of Rs. 30 lakh.

The idea, however, ran into trouble when officials mentioned the lack of government land few months later. They were saved by M Annapoorani (45) and M Rajkumar (51), a yoga instructor. Rajkumar said that theyconsidered building a spiritual center on our property before deciding on a PHC.

S Pasupathi, a medical official in Alankayam, predicted that the couple's cause would eventually benefit a lot of people. Over 1,000 families will have access to medical coverage, he continued. The Health Department's district deputy director met the couple's relatives and expressed his gratitude to them.