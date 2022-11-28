  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Tamilnadu

Couple Gives 1,000 Square Feet For  PHC In Tamil Nadu's  Tirupattur

Couple Gives 1,000 Square Feet For  PHC In Tamil Nadus  Tirupattur
x

Couple Gives 1,000 Square Feet For  PHC In Tamil Nadu's  Tirupattur

Highlights

  • A couple from Tiruvannamalai contributed 1,305 square feet on Wednesday to address the inhabitants' long-standing need for a healthcare facility
  • The municipal council adopted a resolution in support of the matter, and the government allotted a budget of Rs. 30 lakh.

Owning land remains an unattainable ideal for middle-class and lower-class people in a post-pandemic environment. Sometimes, as in the instance of Mettupalayam, it can be difficult to get even land for a primary healthcare facility. However, a couple from Tiruvannamalai contributed 1,305 square feet on Wednesday to address the inhabitants' long-standing need for a healthcare facility, and as a result, Mettupalayam finally acquired land to construct PHC.

The locals petitioned the state to establish a PHC in Uthendram municipality because they had to travel four to five miles to access the Uthendram GH. The municipal council adopted a resolution in support of the matter, and the government allotted a budget of Rs. 30 lakh.

The idea, however, ran into trouble when officials mentioned the lack of government land few months later. They were saved by M Annapoorani (45) and M Rajkumar (51), a yoga instructor. Rajkumar said that theyconsidered building a spiritual center on our property before deciding on a PHC.

S Pasupathi, a medical official in Alankayam, predicted that the couple's cause would eventually benefit a lot of people. Over 1,000 families will have access to medical coverage, he continued. The Health Department's district deputy director met the couple's relatives and expressed his gratitude to them.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X