Cuddalore Collector Chandra Sekhar Sakhamuri conducts online public grievance meet

Tamil Nadu: Chandra Sekhar Sakhamuri, the Collector of Cuddalore district decided to go hi-tech while conducting the weekly 'meet the public 'meeting held every Monday at the collectorate. With the pandemic scare and the social protocols in place, the live meeting was not in a position to be held.

Hence, the Collector, who resumed charge on June 30 after a stint as Director, Land Reforms decided to hold a virtual meeting in which 30 people participated and highlighted their grievances. Emboldened by the response, Sakhamuri has decided to have it regularly from hereon.