Drowned body of Tamil Nadu fisherman found

The body of 42-year-old Ignatius, who went fishing along with 11 others on Friday morning from Thengapattanam was recovered after intense search.

Due to turbulent waves, the motorboat faced rough conditions and three fishermen fell into the water, out of whom two were saved. Ignatius, however was found late on Friday after a massive search exercise in which the High Court had ordered the governments at Centre and State to deploy a helicopter too to take up the rescue operations,reports Dinamani.