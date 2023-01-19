Family Of A Missing Youngster Was ReunitedIn An Hour In Chennai

Within an hour, police found a 13-year-old child who had allegedly run away from home following a dispute with his foster father. According to the officer, the youngster attends a government school in Jafferkhanpet and is in Class 7. His foster parents are daily wage workers.

The young man went to a local temple on Tuesday afternoon with pals to celebrate Kaanum Pongal. The officer reported that when the boy got home around 11 p.m., he and his foster father got into a fight. He continued that since there was school the next day, and he did not return in time for dinner, the father scolded him.

The boy stormed out, furious. His father notified the police control room when he didn't show up even 30 minutes later. According to authorities, all municipal patrol units were on high alert. On night patrol at 11.45 p.m., a constable from Choolaimedu saw the youngster wandering by himself close to the Arumbakkam metro stop.

The boy was saved and reunited with his family after an investigation. Central Zone Officer Sachin Joseph offered the family counselling after the police notified the Child Welfare Committee. The police force was praised by Chennai City Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal.