Gas Leaked In Tamil Nadu In Liquid Chlorine Factory Taking Away The Life Of Owner And Critically Injuring 13 people

A gas leaked occur near Chitode claims the life of the factory owner who died in it and 13 people were hospitalised. A gas leak at a liquid chlorine business in Erode resulted in the death of one person and the hospitalisation of 13 others on Saturday, according to authorities.



Dhamodharan, 43 years old, the owner of a liquid chlorine facility near Chitode in the district, collapsed and died on the spot after a cylinder he was refilling leaked.

According to the authorities, more than 20 plant workers inadvertently inhaled the vapours, and 13 of them became unconscious.

As per the police, when the other workers saw this, they came to the rescue and contacted the police, who then alerted the Fire and Rescue Services.The cylinder's leak was stopped by the firefighters. The suffocated workers were all taken to the hospital, where physicians judged them safe and are receiving the treatment.