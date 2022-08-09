Government Doctors In Tamil Nadu Protested Over Increased Working Hours

A group of medical professionals backed by the Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association (TNGDA) criticised the state government on Monday for changing the hours of service for medical personnel at primary health centres. The doctors are protesting over the increased working hour.



The shift times have been changed from 9am to 4pm to 8am to 4pm. A government directive was used to publish the adjustment on July 25, and district health departments received it on August 3. The patients who visit the outpatient section are the intended benefiNational News, National news today, National Headlines, Breaking News, Latest News, National, Latest National news, National Live news, National news onlineciaries.

However, on Monday at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH), medical professionals protested for the action. TNGDA state general secretary N Ravishankar explained that the government's instruction to change the duty schedules is unjustified and harsh in that it puts pressure on PHC personnel and medical authorities. Instead of 40 hours a week, health workers must now put in 48.

He mentioned that the doctors and staff are already working past the designated duty hours in accordance with on-duty and call-duty in order to treat and cater to critically ill patients.

According to a PHC medical officer, they already put in extra time to engage in impromptu online sessions sponsored by the health department and to gather information for reporting purposes. They regularly work until after 8 o'clock on several days. The officer remarked that the change in duty hours will have an impact on their personal lives.