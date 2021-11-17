Government Teachers Providing Free Coaching To The TNPSC Candidates

TNPSC candidates who cannot afford to attend private institutes are receiving free coaching from a group of government school teachers in Pollachi. teachers had came forward to help and provide assistance to the candidates.



During the week, on each Sunday the teachers start taking classes from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., a three-hour class is held at Pethanaickanur Government High School for aspirants, in which teachers from various streams hold classes including Tamil, Science, Social Science, and Mathematics. Following approval from HM P Umamaheswari was taken before started taking the classes.

N Balamurugan, a Tamil teacher explained that aspirants from economically poorer groups cannot join private coaching programmes. After keeping their situation in mind, they felt it would be a good idea to offer free coaching to a few recently graduated students in the area. He went on to say that the notion of teaching the aspirants was explored and that teachers from many government schools in Pollachi expressed an interest in helping.

While explaining the process used by them to teach S Viswanathan, a teacher from Kottur stated that from Monday to Saturday, they distribute study materials via WhatsApp. They give them the answers, and and have to come up with two different kinds of questions. Later they went over them in class on Sunday. The papers will be corrected by students in classes VI through VIII. Following the Sunday programme begins with a 100- to 150-point multiple-choice question (MCQ) test, accompanied by theory classes.

Teachers are optimistic that students' abilities will improve in the following days. They believed that the strength of the students will raise in the upcoming days and have planned to teach 20 to 25 students.