Headmistress Of Tamil Nadu School Refuses To Salute And Hoist The National Flag Claiming Christianity Forbids It

A government school in the Dharmapuri district of Tamil Nadu is embroiled in controversy after a statement was released by the headmistress refused to hoist the flag and "salute" it in honour of independence day.The ceremony on August 15 was planned to honour the headmistress Tamilselvi, who is set to retire this year.

Sources revealed that the assistant headmistress raised the flag under the guise that the headmistress was unable to do so due to her religious beliefs. Tamilselvi, a staff member for more than four years, declined to raise the flag this year or salute the tricolour.

Tamilselvi explained why she abstained in a video that was later made, attributing it to the fact that she is a Yakoba Christian. She added that they only honour God and no one else, adding that she didn't mean any harm or disrespect to the flag. They will only salute God, but they respect the flag. So, they requested that the flag be raised by the assistant headmistress.

After the incident come into light, a written complaint was delivered to the chief education officer (CEO) of Dharmapuri, bringing to light the occurrence in which the top administrator of a government-run school refused to raise the flag on Independence Day.

The headmistress was noted in the complaint as having taken a leave of absence for the previous Independence Day celebrations out of concern. And that she covered her actions throughout the years with claims of being sick.

In the complaint sent to the district CEO, Tamilselvi was accused of displaying and engaging in bigotry against one faith, especially in a government institution.