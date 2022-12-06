Idol Wing Of Tamil Nadu Police Awarded Digital Medals To Top Team Members

The Tamil Nadu Police Department's Idol Wing presented "Soulbound Tokens" to its best team members, a first for an Indian government agency. For this, the GuardianLink non-fungible token (NFT) start-up, which has offices in Chennai and Singapore, worked with the Tamil Nadu Police.



A variation of the NFT, or digital assets created using the same kind of programming as cryptocurrencies, is the idea of "digital medals." The police officers' exceptional team received the tokens from K Jayanth Murali, IPS, Director General of Police, Idol Wing CID, Tamil Nadu. DSP Muthuraja, DSP Mohan, SSI Ramalingam, HC Reagan, and Laxmikant all received awards.

A press release mentioned that these Idol Wing CID investigators conducted extensive investigations, leading to the return of precious artefacts of our heritage and culture. Police personnel in the Idol wing will be inspired to provide remarkable efforts by the "Digital Medals." Digital incentives will not replace any of the current incentives used by the police department; rather, they will simply supplement the current system. Digital incentives will only be used as a further motivator to push police to perform to their highest potential.

The "non-fungibility" of these tokens prevents them from being traded or swapped like other cryptographic assets. Instead, they act as proof of ownership for certain digital commodities.

Furthermore, together with Idol Wing CID, this organisation will increase the involvement of young people in heritage preservation and provide them with the chance to earn Soulbound Tokens as compensation.