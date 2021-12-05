IIT-M develops wearable assistive devices with latest tech

Chennai: Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, on Thursday said they have developed latest technologies in the wearable devices segment that would assist people with hearing impaired and motor disabilities to communicate independently.

Sony Pictures Networks India was supporting the projects developed at the IIT-Madras, under its corporate social responsibility initiative. The devices 'Vibe' and 'iGest' developed by the Centre for Rehabilitation Engineering and Assistive Technology (CREATE), a multi-disciplinary research initiative by the city-based research institution, a press release said here.

The announcement by IIT-M comes in the wake of the International Day of Disabled Persons which falls on December 3 every year.

"Due to the non-availability of affordable and sustainable assistive devices and systems, the hearing-impaired are excluded from the mainstream and inclusive education. "The cost of the product developed is less than Rs 5,000. The advance of technology and the availability of low-cost micro-controllers and sensors allow us to come with this unique low-cost device," said IIT-Madras faculty, department of electrical engineering, and CREATE-IIT Madras, Head, professor Anil Prabhakar.

CREATE was currently engaged in developing 'Vibe' and 'iGest' for the hearing disabled people and for persons with motor disabilities respectively.

Sony Pictures Networks India Head CSR, company secretary, compliance Officer, Rajkumar Bidawatka said, "We are proud to extend our support to IIT-Madras for this project, which is an effort to ensure that the needs of differently-abled communities are addressed in the most convenient and accessible manner. "Our aim is to support initiatives that result in a tangible impact to communities who benefit the most from such innovations."

'Vibe' would generate vibration and LED light inputs for pre-identified sounds like doorbell while 'Gest' would recognise gestures and provide audio output through a smartphone thereby helping people with cerebral palsy to communicate, the release added.