Karnataka Reported A Suspected Case Of Monkey Pox

According to the Karnataka health department, a resident of Ethiopia showing symptoms of monkeypox has been quarantined at a private hospital. Reports are awaiting after his samples were forwarded to the laboratory of the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute for confirmation.



As per a statement from Karnataka Health Commissioner D Randeep, the Ethiopian national is a chronic kidney disease (CKD) patient who travelled to Bengaluru from Addis Ababa on July 4, 2022, for a kidney transplant that was registered at the Aster CMI hospital. His left hand began to itch on July 25. According to his translator, the vesicular rash began to spread throughout his body on Tuesday and, as itched, blood and fluid began to flow.

Randeep stated that even though he had rashes all over his body, the back had the most of them. The physicians noticed these rashes when he arrived for dialysis today and thought they might be monkeypox. Other signs include nausea, headaches, and fatigue. The sample was procured and delivered to the laboratory at Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute. Up to July 27 at 8 p.m., the person has seven primary contacts and eleven secondary contacts.

He continued by saying that in addition to the patient, his older brother and his donor cousin were also present. The official added that he spent around a month living with his older brother in Addis Abeba before to moving to India and was the only relative he spoke with outside of his brother and cousin.

The patient has been placed in isolation. According to Health Minister K Sudhakar, there is no need for people to panic as this illness is not fatal. There is no reason to be alarmed because of monkeypox.

However, he stated that he need to take some safety precautions. In the event that it does, there are treatments available. It doesn't result in fatalities. Death is extremely unlikely, according to Sudhakar, a medical expert. He said that the illness is related to smallpox. Vaccine recipients won't experience any significant side effects.