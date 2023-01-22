Man From Tamil Nadu Killed For Calling Neighbor's Pet Dog As 'Dog'

A 62-year-old man named Rayappan was shockingly murdered by his neighbours on January 19 in the Dindigul neighbourhood of the Madurai district of Tamil Nadu for calling their pet dog a "dog" rather than by its real name. The incident came as a shock to the citizens of thrle state.



In connection with the murder that occurred on Friday, January 20, the police detained the accused Daniel, his brother Vincent, and their mother Nirmala Fatima Rani, who had escaped after the crime. The police said that Nirmala Fatima Rani and her sons Daniel and Vincent repeatedly warned their neighbour Rayappan not to refer to their animal as a dog.

When Rayappan ordered his grandson Kelvin to stop the running water pump on their neighbouring farm on Thursday, the situation reached a breaking point. He told Kelvin to have a stick with him because the dog might be nearby. After hearing this, Daniel felt enraged and hit Rayappan in the chest. Rayappan fell and passed away right away.