Man In Tamil Nadu Kills A Friend While Arguing Over Cricket Players

A 21-year-old man was detained in this city on Thursday after he was accused of killing a young person following a drunken argument about cricket stars. The deceased, identified by the police as P Vignesh (26) of Poyyur in the district, worked at a private company in Chennai, according to the police.



S Dharmaraj (21) of the same neighbourhood as Vignesh and a few other people invited their friend over for a drinking session on Tuesday night. Dharmaraj and Vignesh got into a fight while drinking alcohol close to the SIDCO facility in Mallur, where they berated the cricket players for Team India.



According to the authorities, Vignesh also made fun of Dharmaraj's stuttering. The cops added that a furious Dharmaraj beat Vignesh to death with a liquor bottle and a wood. The Keezhapalur police located Vignesh's body after the event was discovered on Wednesday morning and transported it to the Ariyalur Medical College Hospital for an autopsy. Dharmaraj was taken into custody on Thursday after a case was filed.