Man In Tamil Nadu Murders Landlady For Scolding Him

A 46-year-old man, T Selvam was detained on Friday for the alleged murder of his 77-year-old landlady at her home in Coimbatore's Neelikonampalayam a week ago.

T Selvam is a resident of Andippatti in Tamil Nadu's Theni district and has been named as the defendant. On Saturday, he was brought before a judge's magistrate and remanded in detention.

As per the Singanallur police, Selvam, a cook by profession, worked at a hotel in Varadharajapuram, Coimbatore. He was residing in a renting room owned by R Mayilathal of Neelikonampalayam. The death of Mayilathal was discovered at her home on September 11, according to an investigating officer. She was found with her hands tied and strangled with a wire.

Selvam reportedly admitted, while being questioned, that Mayilathal had reprimanded him for coming up at her door in a drunken state. He killed the woman in a fit of rage and left the scene. He was taken to Singanallur the next day after being picked up by the police on Friday night in Chennai.

However, during investigation, it was known that the victim had rented out a few stores and rooms in front of her home, leaving her to live alone. Selvam, who had been missing since the woman's murder, was residing in one of these rooms.