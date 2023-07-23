  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Tamilnadu

Manipur sexual assault: Tamil Nadu Congress to stage protest on July 26

Manipur sexual assault: Tamil Nadu Congress to stage protest on July 26
x
Highlights

The Tamil Nadu Congress will stage protests across all the assembly constituencies in the state on July 26 over the Manipur sexual assault incident.

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Congress will stage protests across all the assembly constituencies in the state on July 26 over the Manipur sexual assault incident.

The state Congress leadership has condemned the Manipur government’s "failure to act against the culprits" involved in the sexual assault on two tribal women.

State Congress chief K.S. Alagiri in a statement on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "not prepared to give an explanation on the Manipur incident in Parliament".

Earlier on Saturday, the state Mahila Congress conducted protests in Chennai condemning the Manipur sexual assault case.

The Mahila Congress also called for the dismissal of the Manipur government and sought imposition of the President’s rule in the state.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
Advertisement
Skip Ad