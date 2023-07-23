Live
Manipur sexual assault: Tamil Nadu Congress to stage protest on July 26
The Tamil Nadu Congress will stage protests across all the assembly constituencies in the state on July 26 over the Manipur sexual assault incident.
The state Congress leadership has condemned the Manipur government’s "failure to act against the culprits" involved in the sexual assault on two tribal women.
State Congress chief K.S. Alagiri in a statement on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "not prepared to give an explanation on the Manipur incident in Parliament".
Earlier on Saturday, the state Mahila Congress conducted protests in Chennai condemning the Manipur sexual assault case.
The Mahila Congress also called for the dismissal of the Manipur government and sought imposition of the President’s rule in the state.