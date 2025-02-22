Max temp in TN to surge by 4 degree Celsius above normal: Met dept

Chennai: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecast a sharp increase in maximum temperatures across Tamil Nadu, with mercury levels expected to rise by up to 4 degree Celsius above normal in the coming days.

In a statement on Saturday, the weather department noted that summer has arrived earlier than usual this year, with temperatures already surging by 2 to 3 degree Celsius above the average February levels.

The RMC attributed this early heatwave to the La Nina effect, which delayed the withdrawal of the northeast monsoon (NEM) and led to a weaker winter season in Tamil Nadu.

P. Senthamarai Kannan, Director of the Area Cyclone Centre at RMC, explained, “The absence of a boosting mechanism or cloud formation has resulted in reduced moisture levels over the sea. This has led to an increase in maximum temperatures, particularly in coastal and interior districts of Tamil Nadu.

“Temperatures are expected to remain near normal or slightly above normal until February 27.”

Earlier this month, the state experienced a significant drop in temperature, especially during the early morning and night, due to changes in wind patterns following the end of the northeast monsoon.

However, this year’s delayed monsoon withdrawal due to La Nina has disrupted the usual weather cycle.

Despite the current temperature surge, long-term predictions indicate no extreme rise in maximum temperatures during the summer.

Experts suggest that temperatures are likely to hover around 38 to 39 degree Celsius, similar to previous years, with no unusual spike expected in March.

However, Professor Kurian Joseph, Director of the Centre for Climate Change and Natural Disaster Management at Anna University, emphasised that the ongoing heatwave is not solely due to weather fluctuations but is also linked to climate change.

Across Tamil Nadu over the past 24 hours, several areas in northern Tamil Nadu and hilly regions have reported temperatures rising by 2 to 3 degree Celsius above normal.

Maximum temperatures ranged between 33 degree Celsius and 36.5 degree Celsius while in coastal areas temperatures fluctuated between 29 degree Celsius and 35 degree Celsius.

Light to moderate easterly and northeasterly winds in the lower tropospheric levels are expected to sustain dry weather conditions in isolated pockets of Tamil Nadu over the next five days.

It may be noted that Tamil Nadu recorded 14 per cent excess rainfall during the recent northeast monsoon season, receiving 447 mm of rainfall, compared to the average 393 mm.

While Chennai received 845 mm of rainfall (+16 per cent above average), Coimbatore had 47 per cent above average rainfall.