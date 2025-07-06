Medical Professional Violently Assaulted By Colleague After Refusing Marriage Proposal In Tamil Nadu

A disturbing incident of workplace violence has emerged from Tamil Nadu, where a young female physician was brutally assaulted by a colleague following her repeated refusal of his marriage proposals. The 25-year-old victim required immediate medical attention at Hosur Government Hospital after sustaining severe injuries across multiple parts of her body, including her face, neck, and arms.

The perpetrator has been identified as Dr Anbu Selvan, against whom authorities have initiated a comprehensive investigation. The incident has sparked serious concerns about workplace safety and the harassment faced by women in professional environments.

According to the victim, Dr Krithika, the assault occurred after she had declined Selvan's marriage proposals on numerous occasions. She expressed her shock at the violent turn of events, stating that she never anticipated such an extreme reaction from her colleague.

"He persistently demanded that I marry him despite my clear refusals. I could never have predicted that he would resort to violence. I am seeking justice for the trauma I have endured," Krithika told media representatives.

The victim revealed that Selvan had previously ceased his pursuit after her initial rejections, making the day of the attack particularly unexpected. The incident unfolded when Selvan lured her to the Patthala palli area under false pretenses, where he once again pressured her to accept his marriage proposal.

Following her firm rejection, Selvan's behavior escalated dramatically. He began harassing her and aggressively demanded explanations for her refusal to marry him. The situation deteriorated rapidly as his persistence turned into violent aggression.

Rather than returning her home as expected, Selvan took Krithika to a medical clinic where the assault intensified. Once inside the facility, he forcibly confiscated her personal belongings, including her mobile phone, gold jewelry, bracelet, and watch, before physically attacking her.

The violent episode was interrupted when clinic staff members heard the commotion and rushed to intervene. They immediately transported Krithika to the government hospital for urgent medical care. The victim's mother became involved when she was unable to reach her daughter by phone and subsequently arrived at the clinic.

Initial police investigations have revealed that Dr Anbu Selvan is married but currently separated from his wife. This information adds another layer of complexity to the case, as it suggests potential deception in his marriage proposals to the victim.

A formal police complaint has been registered with the Adhikaratty police station, and the case is being pursued with appropriate legal charges. The incident has highlighted the urgent need for stronger workplace protection measures and better mechanisms to address harassment in professional settings.

This attack in Tamil Nadu bears disturbing similarities to a recent case in Kolkata, where a law student was sexually assaulted after rejecting a marriage proposal. In that incident, a staff member and alumnus of the college, along with two senior students, orchestrated the attack following the victim's refusal of the marriage proposal.

The Kolkata case resulted in the arrest of three individuals - Monojit Mishra, Zaib Ahmed, and Pramit Mukherjee - on charges of sexual assault and gangrape. The victim's complaint detailed how the attack was premeditated and executed with the help of accomplices who facilitated the assault.

These incidents reflect a troubling pattern of violence against women who exercise their fundamental right to refuse unwanted romantic advances. The cases underscore the critical importance of creating safe environments where women can work and study without fear of retaliation for personal decisions.

The Tamil Nadu incident particularly highlights the vulnerability of healthcare professionals who may face harassment from colleagues in high-stress work environments. The medical community has called for stricter protocols to prevent such incidents and protect healthcare workers from workplace violence.

As the investigation continues, the case serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing challenges faced by women in professional settings and the urgent need for comprehensive measures to address gender-based violence in all its forms.