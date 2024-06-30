Live
- MP Assembly's Monsoon Session to begin on Monday
- Retired Police Officers Felicitated by District SP in Bhadradri Kothagudem
- Railways to invest Rs.1 lakh cr in Odisha: Vaishnaw
- Four killed, five injured in road accident in Pakistan
- How this asymptomatic heart condition raises risk of sudden cardiac death
- Major issues missing in today’s Mann Ki Baat, says Congress
- AP TDP President Palla Srinivasa Rao announces toll-free number for public grievances
- India's journey in this T20 World Cup has been nothing short of extraordinary: Sreesanth
- Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik congratulates Team India
- Rohit tastes Barbados pitch soil after T20 World Cup win; Wimbledon draws similarity with Djokovic
Just In
NIA Conducts Multiple Raids Across Tamil Nadu In Hizb-Ut-Tahrir Probe
Highlights
- The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids in Tamil Nadu targeting the banned terrorist group Hizb-ut-Tahrir.
- Locations in Chennai, Trichy, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Erode, and Thiruppur were searched.
On Sunday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out multiple raids across Tamil Nadu as part of their investigation into the banned terrorist organization Hizb-ut-Tahrir.
The anti-terror agency conducted searches in various locations including Chennai, Trichy, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Erode, and Thiruppur.
The primary targets of these raids were two suspects: Abdul Khan, who had leased farmland near Mandaiyur in Pudukkotai, and Ahmed, a resident of Kulandhai Ammaal Nagar in Thanjavur.
The Tamil Nadu Police also participated in the simultaneous raids to identify individuals involved with the terror outfit and to gather evidence.
Further investigation is ongoing.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS