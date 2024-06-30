NIA Conducts Multiple Raids Across Tamil Nadu In Hizb-Ut-Tahrir Probe

On Sunday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out multiple raids across Tamil Nadu as part of their investigation into the banned terrorist organization Hizb-ut-Tahrir.



The anti-terror agency conducted searches in various locations including Chennai, Trichy, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Erode, and Thiruppur.



The primary targets of these raids were two suspects: Abdul Khan, who had leased farmland near Mandaiyur in Pudukkotai, and Ahmed, a resident of Kulandhai Ammaal Nagar in Thanjavur.

The Tamil Nadu Police also participated in the simultaneous raids to identify individuals involved with the terror outfit and to gather evidence.

Further investigation is ongoing.

