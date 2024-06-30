  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Tamilnadu

NIA Conducts Multiple Raids Across Tamil Nadu In Hizb-Ut-Tahrir Probe

NIA Conducts Multiple Raids Across Tamil Nadu In Hizb-Ut-Tahrir Probe
x
Highlights

  • The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids in Tamil Nadu targeting the banned terrorist group Hizb-ut-Tahrir.
  • Locations in Chennai, Trichy, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Erode, and Thiruppur were searched.

On Sunday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out multiple raids across Tamil Nadu as part of their investigation into the banned terrorist organization Hizb-ut-Tahrir.

The anti-terror agency conducted searches in various locations including Chennai, Trichy, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Erode, and Thiruppur.

The primary targets of these raids were two suspects: Abdul Khan, who had leased farmland near Mandaiyur in Pudukkotai, and Ahmed, a resident of Kulandhai Ammaal Nagar in Thanjavur.

The Tamil Nadu Police also participated in the simultaneous raids to identify individuals involved with the terror outfit and to gather evidence.

Further investigation is ongoing.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X