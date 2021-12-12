Officials Emphasised On The Importance Of Increasing COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage

More than one crore eligible people in Tamil Nadu are yet to receive the first dosage of COVID-19 vaccination, despite the state's first-dose coverage reaching 81.18 percent. In the State, 93.4 lakh people are slated for the second dosage of the vaccine, bringing it closer to the halfway point in second dose coverage.



According to Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan, officials are emphasising the need to increase vaccine coverage as the 14th mega vaccination camp is due to take place on Saturday. They have reached 81 percent coverage on our first dose. 1.09 crore people have yet to take it. Mr. Radhakrishnan said the State task group has advised specific actions in view of the new variation of concern, Omicron, in a letter to the district Collectors.

Strengthening the vaccination campaign to achieve 100% coverage of the target population was one of the recommendations.

As of Thursday, 48.72 percent of the State's eligible population 5,78,91,000 people had received all of their vaccines. According to data from the Health Department, 82,92,875 people were scheduled to receive Covishield and 10,47,876 people were due to receive Covaxin of the 93,40,751 people who were due and overdue for a second dose of vaccine.



The task force proposed that, in addition to testing all passengers from high-risk nations for COVID-19, state-level surveillance be strengthened. State border monitoring should be bolstered to avoid inter-state transmission of the novel strain, while regular surveillance should be bolstered by raising testing rates.

It added that all new clusters should be researched epidemiologically, and the strain responsible for the cluster should be identified for subsequent control actions. The government should ensure that COVID-19 is used appropriately in the community. Mask conformity should be promoted, enforced, and monitored, while social events, particularly religious festivals, should be closely watched and COVID-19 acceptable behaviour ensured.

Meanwhile, the task force's recommendations for dealing with the third wave were already being implemented. Those procedures must be examined in order to deal with any upswings that may occur today. In addition to these steps, the Health Secretary recommended that the Collectors keep up with the latest advances and guarantee that everyone adhered to COVID-19 proper behaviour and that the Standard Operating Protocols for approved activities were adequately monitored and enforced.