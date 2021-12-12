Officials Emphasised On The Importance Of Increasing COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage
More than one crore eligible people in Tamil Nadu are yet to receive the first dosage of COVID-19 vaccination, despite the state's first-dose coverage reaching 81.18 percent. In the State, 93.4 lakh people are slated for the second dosage of the vaccine, bringing it closer to the halfway point in second dose coverage.
According to Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan, officials are emphasising the need to increase vaccine coverage as the 14th mega vaccination camp is due to take place on Saturday. They have reached 81 percent coverage on our first dose. 1.09 crore people have yet to take it. Mr. Radhakrishnan said the State task group has advised specific actions in view of the new variation of concern, Omicron, in a letter to the district Collectors.
Strengthening the vaccination campaign to achieve 100% coverage of the target population was one of the recommendations.
As of Thursday, 48.72 percent of the State's eligible population 5,78,91,000 people had received all of their vaccines. According to data from the Health Department, 82,92,875 people were scheduled to receive Covishield and 10,47,876 people were due to receive Covaxin of the 93,40,751 people who were due and overdue for a second dose of vaccine.