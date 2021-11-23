Over 40% Of The Population Has Received Their Vaccines In Tamil Nadu After Two Mega Vaccination Drives

Over 40% of adults have been fully vaccinated against the virus that causes Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu. Following two massive vaccination efforts last week, the weekly dosage tally increased to 40 lakhs, and adult first-dose coverage increased to 75.75 percent, up from roughly 72 percent the week before.



To reach all adults by the end of November, Tamil Nadu will need to vaccinate more than 1.4 crore people in the following eight days, or at least 17 lakh people per day. It also needs to keep giving the second dose to the almost 75 lakh individuals who are expecting it.

Ma Subramanian, the Minister of Health, stated that they had made immunisation a requirement for entering public places like malls and theatres. They are also urging employers to need immunisation certificates from their employees. More than a million vaccines have been distributed in the state, with at least 28 lakh more expected by the end of the month.

He claims that about 82 percent of Chennai's adults have received the first dosage and 45 percent are fully vaccinated.

More than 90% of Kancheepurarr and Coimbatore residents have taken the first dose. However, at minimum count, 24 of Tamil Nadu's 46 health units, vaccination coverage (initial dose) is less than the state average of 75%. While only 52% of senior citizens have the most susceptible and had received the first dose, and 30% have taken the second.

Meanwhile, at government vaccination centres on Monday, 67,031 people received the vaccine. This brought the total number of doses to 6.41 crore.