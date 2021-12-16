Packages Of Seized Tobacco Were Stolen From A Residence Of Madurai That Had Been Sealed

Food safety officers had entered into a residence in SS Colony that they had previously been sealed, but after getting into the house they discovered that 45 out of 59 boxes of tobacco products were stolen on Monday.



On the basis of the information, police conducted a search at a property in Bharathiar 3rd Street in SS Colony on August 22, 2020. When they entered the premises, they discovered 59 boxes of tobacco goods that were illegal to possess. The samples were eventually transferred to a laboratory for analysis. The department filed a charge sheet after getting confirmation that the products were prohibited from tobacco products. The case is currently being heard in district court. The 1080 kg of goods were kept inside the residence and sealed by officials.

The house owner eventually filed a petition asking for authorization to use his home, and the court ordered the department to return it over to him. When the authorities opened the property on Monday to carry out the order, they discovered 45 boxes of tobacco items gone. Officials believe the robbers broke into the property by damaging the window on the backside of the structure. A lawsuit was filed when food safety officer S Rajkumar filed a complaint. The value of the lost items is estimated to be Rs 1.98 lakh.