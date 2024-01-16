Live
- Constitute SIT for victim of Hangal gang rape: Bommai tells Siddaramaiah
- Palaniswami asks AIADMK workers to oust 'tyrannical' DMK govt in TN
- TMC will hold ‘Harmony Rally’ in Kolkata on Ram Temple inauguration day: Mamata
- Avani Prashanth places tied seventh at Australian Amateur golf
- PM Modi receives warm welcome in Kerala
- If I wasn’t Shiv Sena President, why did BJP seek my support in 2014 and 2019, asks Thackeray
- Will not allow demolition of skywalk for metro expansion: Mamata Banerjee
- Rashmikaa-Vaidehi pair advance to quarterfinals at ITF Women’s Open
- Key sections of Constitution on Lord Ram, Krishna kept out of books: Dhankhar
- Paryaya – Udupi goes overdrive
Just In
Palaniswami asks AIADMK workers to oust 'tyrannical' DMK govt in TN
Tamil Nadu Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) on Tuesday called upon the AIADMK party workers to work for ousting the DMK government and termed the DMK rule as “tyrannical” and “anti-people”.
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) on Tuesday called upon the AIADMK party workers to work for ousting the DMK government and termed the DMK rule as “tyrannical” and “anti-people”.
Palaniswami said that the people of the state have been abandoned by the DMK government and called upon the party cadres to work hard to remove the government.
He said that the DMK government under Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is not able to implement welfare projects and schemes in the state as the government is highly “corrupt”.
Palaniswami said that the DMK government is not even able to protect the natural calamities victims.
“The DMK government is tormenting the people of Tamil Nadu by increasing electricity tariff, milk price and house tax,” he said.