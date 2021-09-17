Periyar sowed seeds of social justice in Tamil Nadu, says Stalin

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday credited Dravida leader E.V. Ramasamy, popularly known as Periyar, championing the cause of social justice and "resurrecting" Tamil Nadu.

"Today on his birthday we pay homage to Periyar, the rationalist who sowed the seeds of social justice in the minds of the people in all walks of life. Tamil Nadu was resurrected only after his birth. It became a society of dignity and knowledge," he said in a tweet.

Stalin had earlier declared September 17, the birth anniversary of Periyar, as Social Justice Day. The 143rd birth anniversary of the social reformer was celebrated on Friday with the Chief Minister paying floral tributes at his statue of the social reformer at Mount Road near Chindaripet.

In another tweet, the Chief Minister said: "I took the pledge of social justice on such a glorious birthday. Entire Tamil Nadu undertook the pledge. We will set up an egalitarian society on your path."

Periyar was born on September 17, 1879 and passed away on December 24, 1973.

Reminiscing the great Dravida leader after offering floral tributes, Stalin said that Periyar was responsible for the enactment of the first Constitutional Amendment Act that had safeguarded the reservation for backward classes.

Stalin said that Periyar's ideology was all about social justice, self-respect, rationalism, and equality which laid down the foundation for the growth of Tamil society in the last century. He also said this foundation would help to pave way for the future of Tamil society also.

The staff and officials of the secretariat later undertook a pledge administered by the Chief Minister, stating that they would follow the footsteps of Periyar's ideology based on social justice, self-respect, rationalism, and equality.

MPs T.R. Balu and Kanimozhi were present with Stalin while he was offering floral tributes to Periyar.