Police shoot down a criminal in Chennai

Chennai:City police on Friday shot dead a rowdy element when he attacked a policeman with a sickle and tried to escape, police said.

A police team had nabbed Shankar for selling 'ganja'. He was taken to the place where he had hidden his stash. When a police official was recovering the cannabis, Shankar attacked a constable with a sickle and tried to escape. An inspector fired and killed him in self-defence, the police said.

The injured constable was admitted to Kilpauk Government Hospital here for treatment.

According to police, Shankar is a history-sheeter with several cases pending against him. He was detained under Goonda Act several times. Cases of murders and attempted murders have also been registered against him.