Protest Turned Violent In Tamil Nadu Over Class XII Girl Student’s Death

On Sunday morning, four days after the body of a Class XII girl was discovered in the hostel building on the campus, intense fighting erupted on the grounds of a private school in the Kallakurichi area of northern Tamil Nadu. Over 15 automobiles and other objects were set on fire by protesters, who also vandalised the institution. 70 people were detained in connection with the incident, and the police had to fire twice into the air to disperse the demonstrators.



Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu gave the decision to transfer the case investigation to the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department in the evening (CB-CID). According to him, the principal, secretary, and school chairman Ravikumar were all detained for failing to provide proper security measures for the dormitory.



Earlier, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin made a calm-down appeal and promised to punish those accountable for the girl's death. However, the leaders of political parties, including the head of the opposition, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, blamed the violence on a breakdown in intelligence and accused the government of failing to act appropriately at the appropriate moment.

The slain girl's "justice" was the focus of four days of nonviolent protests, but on Sunday morning, a massive gathering of youngsters, visitors, and residents went on the rampage to ECR International School, a CBSE-affiliated residential school in Kaniyamoor close to Chinna Salem.

In addition to burning at least 12 buses and three tractors, the demonstrators also vandalised the structure and its contents and rammed stationary school buses with the institution's tractors. Nine police cars, including a riot control vehicle, were damaged in addition to the burning of a police bus.

According to Kallaurichi Superintendent of Police S. Selvakumar, the girl claimed in a "suicide note," which was discovered, that two of her teachers had humiliated her in front of her classmates for not paying attention to her studies and that this had made her depressed.

The girl's mother, though, insisted there had been foul play and rejected the idea that she had committed herself. After the post-mortem, the family refused to take the body home.