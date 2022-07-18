Protest Turned Violent In Tamil Nadu Over Class XII Girl Student's Death
- Four days after the body of a Class XII girl was discovered in the hostel building on the campus, intense fighting erupted on the grounds of a private school in the Kallakurichi area of northern Tamil Nadu.
- Chief Minister M.K. Stalin made a calm-down appeal and promised to punish those accountable for the girl's death.
On Sunday morning, four days after the body of a Class XII girl was discovered in the hostel building on the campus, intense fighting erupted on the grounds of a private school in the Kallakurichi area of northern Tamil Nadu. Over 15 automobiles and other objects were set on fire by protesters, who also vandalised the institution. 70 people were detained in connection with the incident, and the police had to fire twice into the air to disperse the demonstrators.
Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu gave the decision to transfer the case investigation to the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department in the evening (CB-CID). According to him, the principal, secretary, and school chairman Ravikumar were all detained for failing to provide proper security measures for the dormitory.