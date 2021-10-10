Rs 5,000 monthly aid scheme for Tamil Nadu temple barbers launched

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday launched the monthly incentive scheme of providing Rs 5,000 to 1,744 barbers of various temples under the ambit of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments department across the State.

The move, which fulfils yet another assurance of the government, entails an annual expenditure of Rs 10.47 crore and it would help improve the livelihood of the barbers working at the temples, the government said.

The Chief Minister who launched this scheme at a function in Vepery here, distributed the aid to 25 people on the occasion. Identity cards will be issued to all the 1,744 barbers who will be provided a monthly incentive of Rs 5,000 from the respective temples.

On September 7, HR & CE Minister P K Sekar Babu announced in the TN Assembly that the government would launch a scheme to provide a monthly incentive of Rs 5,000 to the temple barbers to improve their livelihood.

"The government under the leadership of Chief Minister M K Stalin has been implementing a slew of welfare schemes including the Rs 1,000 monthly aid to Bhattacharyas and archana in Tamil. It was also announced that devotees will not be charged for tonsuring their heads and that the temple administration will bear the charges," an official release said. This scheme is being implemented since September 5 at temples under the control of the HR & CE Department.

Ministers Sekar Babu, Ma Subramanian, Principal Secretary, Tourism, Culture and HR & CE department B Chandra Mohan, HR & CE Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran were among those who participated in the function.