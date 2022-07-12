Six Tamil Nadu Fishermen Caught By Sri Lankan Navy

The Sri Lankan Navy has detained six fishermen who sailed from the district's Jegadapattinam harbour on suspicion of poaching in Sri Lankan waters.



On Monday, the fisherman set out into the water on a mechanised boat with the registration INDTN08MM399 on it. The Sri Lankan Navy detained them close to Karainagar on suspicion of poaching in the territorial waters of the island nation.



The vessel owner, who is from the Mayiladuthurai district's Vanagiri village but now resides in Jegadapattinam, was among those detained along with K. Karthik (24), P. Devaraj (35), M. Suresh (47), K. Thirumeni (31), I. Velmurugan (29) and I. Sundaram (47), reported The Hindu

According to sources with the Coastal Security Group, they are all natives of the village of Vanagiri. The fishermen were later brought to Mayilatti harbour for questioning.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that Sri Lankan Navy arrested Tamil Nadu fishermen. In the past year, 2021, an officer in Rameshwaram reported that six boats and 43 Tamil Nadu fishermen had been taken into custody by the Sri Lankan Navy.