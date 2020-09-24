Son dies in accident, father too passes away hearing the news

A double tragedy struck the family in Thirubuvanai, a village in the union territory of Puducherry. Vinayagam, 56, lost his 35-year-old-son Uthirakumaran who was out for his morning exercise routine when a speeding car dashed against him and he died while being rushed to the hospital in the neighbouring town.

Dinamani reports that when the news reached Vinayagam, he fainted on hearing it and the grieving relatives rushed him too to the nearby hospital where he was proclaimed brought dead. The father was working as a private company employee and the family is deep in distress.