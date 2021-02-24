SRM bags Best Outreach Programme Award

Kattankulathur (Tamil Nadu): SRM Kattankulathur Dental College and Hospital has bagged the 'Best Outreach Programme Award' from the Indian Association of Public Health Dentistry (IAPHD). The college has been recognised for its best outreach activity and is honored with U Sumithra & Ramanath Bhat - Best outreach programme award.

The Department of Public Health Dentistry at the SRM Kattankulathur Dental College and Hospital participated in this category from April 2019 to March 2020. The event which made its entry in this category was the World Health Day, which was celebrated at the department during April 2019.

The World Health Day on April 7 is marked with global awareness on prevention and control of diseases which was observed by the department under the guidance of Dean Dr. N. Vivek and Vice Principal Dr. KT Magesh.

This event was an attempt initiated by the Department of Public Health Dentistry, where doctors and interns focused on undertaking oral health awareness programmes to different age groups as prescribed by WHO.

Programmes such as word puzzles, games, and storytelling which emphasise oral health were held at various schools, communities, and old age homes. In addition to this health promotion, activities on oral and general health with an added benefit of free screening and treatment of basic oral ailments were carried out on the field.

A compilation of various activities on account of this day was sent to the IAPHD and SRM Kattankulathur Dental College and Hospital was selected as one of the best outreach programmes under U Sumithra and Ramanath Bhat and secured the best outreach programme award among all colleges in India.