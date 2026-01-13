SRMIST Inaugurates Tamil Nadu’s First Multidisciplinary Industry-Supported Design and Make Skills Centre with Autodesk

Chennai: SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Kattankulathur campus, inaugurated the Centre for Advanced Skill Development in Design and Make Industry, an industry-supported initiative powered by Autodesk. The center marks a significant milestone as the third skill development centre in Tamil Nadu and the first in the State to adopt a multidisciplinary approach spanning Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical & Electronics Engineering.

Speaking at the occasion, Dr. C. Muthamizhchelvan, Vice Chancellor, SRMIST, said, “This centre will bridge the gap between academic learning and real-world industry requirements, preparing our students to excel in the global technology-driven workforce.”

The inauguration was attended by senior officials from Autodesk, including Mr. Akhilesh Sahi, Head – AEX India, Mr. Arunkumar, Senior Engagement Education Manager, and Mr. Raghavendra Jayamangal, Customer Success Manager, along with Dr. Leenus Jesu Martin M, Dean, Faculty of Engineering and Technology, SRMIST, and Chairs and Heads from the Departments of Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, and Electrical & Electronics Engineering.

The newly established facility provides students access to Autodesk’s advanced cloud-based platforms, enabling hands-on training in Building Information Modeling (BIM), digital manufacturing, and AI-driven design optimization. The initiative will benefit students across Civil, Mechanical, Electrical & Electronics Engineering, and Media Sciences, with over 2,000 students expected to be trained annually. Additionally, around 100 faculty members will be trained each year as certified master trainers, strengthening skilling, upskilling, and reskilling efforts.

Highlighting the vision behind the collaboration, a senior Autodesk representative remarked, “Partnering with SRMIST allows us to empower the next generation of innovators with cutting-edge tools and industry-aligned expertise.”

Beyond infrastructure, the partnership places strong emphasis on curriculum enrichment, faculty development, and immersive industry-aligned learning programs, ensuring students are equipped to meet the demands of the rapidly evolving design and make industry.

The Centre for Advanced Skill Development in Design and Make Industry reinforces SRMIST’s commitment to industry-integrated education, fostering innovation, experiential learning, and enhanced global employability for its students.