Stalin Seeks Meeting With PM Modi On Delimitation Concerns

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has formally requested a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to submit a memorandum expressing concerns over the proposed delimitation process. This request follows a multi-party, multi-state deliberation on delimitation that Stalin recently hosted in Chennai.

In a social media post on Monday, Stalin shared his March 27 letter to the Prime Minister, stating: "Hon'ble PM Thiru @NarendraModi, I have requested a meeting with you, alongside MPs from various parties, to present our memorandum on the concerns surrounding the proposed delimitation. This follows resolutions from the #JointActionCommittee meeting for #FairDelimitation in Chennai."

Emphasizing the urgency of the matter, Stalin added: "As previously mentioned, we urgently seek your time to convey our united stance on this critical issue for our people. Awaiting your earliest response."

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister aims to represent a unified position from various political parties on this issue, which he describes as crucial for ensuring fair representation in India's parliamentary democracy.

In his official letter, Stalin highlighted the significance of the March 22, 2025, inaugural meeting of the Joint Action Committee on 'Fair Delimitation' in Chennai. He noted that this historic gathering included Chief Ministers, Deputy Chief Ministers, and prominent leaders from across the political spectrum.

"The voices emerging from our deliberations transcend political boundaries, embodying the concerns of citizens from diverse regions who seek fair representation in our parliamentary democracy," Stalin wrote, urging Modi to grant a meeting where the memorandum could be formally submitted.