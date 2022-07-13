Tamil Nadu CM Tested Positive For Coronavirus

MK Stalin, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, confirmed on Tuesday that the Covid-19 test had resulted positive and after testing positive he has isolated himself. He explained that the tests proved that he is Covid-19 positive, and today hefelt a little weary. He has cut himself off. Let's all put on masks, get immunised, and practise safety.



The DMK leader told his party members last month that he had a low fever and encouraged them not to worry, assuring them that he will be back to work in a day or two.

