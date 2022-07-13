Tamil Nadu CM Tested Positive For Coronavirus
MK Stalin, the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, confirmed on Tuesday that the Covid-19 test had resulted positive and after testing positive he has isolated himself. He explained that the tests proved that he is Covid-19 positive, and today hefelt a little weary. He has cut himself off. Let's all put on masks, get immunised, and practise safety.
The DMK leader told his party members last month that he had a low fever and encouraged them not to worry, assuring them that he will be back to work in a day or two.
On Monday, Tamil Nadu reported 2,448 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 35,03,977. With 2,465 patients discharged in the previous 24 hours, there were 18,802 active cases. Chennai recorded up to 796 of the total cases, followed by Chengalpattu with 410.
According to a medical bulletin, the mortality toll from COVID-19 remained at 38,028, and no new fatalities were reported.
However, since Saturday, the number of instances of the coronavirus, which had been rising throughout the previous week, has been dropping. The health bulletin reported that 30,339 samples in total were examined during the course of the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests conducted thus far to 6,74,98,133.
