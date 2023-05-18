Tamil Nadu Government Announces 4% DA Hike

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday increased the dearness allowance (DA) from 38 to 42 percent for workers, including teachers, retirees, and family pensioners. The price hike will go into force backwards on April 1.

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin has authorised to impose the hike starting on April 1 in light of the continued requests from teachers and government workers. 16 lakh state employees, teachers, retirees, and family pensioners will benefit, according to a government announcement. A total of Rs 2,367 crore more will be spent annually as a result of the move.

According to a Wednesday official release, the DA increase will help 16 lakh government workers, teachers, pensioners, and family pension recipients. The statement released mwentiomed that "whenever the Union government announces a hike in DA, the state will immediately follow and announce the hike for the government staff in the future."

Meanwhile, the Yogi Adityanath-led state of Uttar Pradesh also declared a 4% increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) under the 7th Pay Commission. The DA has increased from 38 to 42 percent.