Tamil Nadu Government Guarantees Temporary Nurses A Pay Taise And Work Security
- Nurses who were hired as temporary employees under Covid-19 will receive up to 40 out of 100 marks as an incentive.
- Health minister Ma Subramanian announced that a government order will be issued to give these nurses positions in the district health society on a priority basis.
According to Tamil Nadu's health minister Ma Subramanian on Tuesday, when applying to the district health society for jobs in government hospitals, nurses who were hired as temporary employees under Covid-19 will receive up to 40 out of 100 marks as an incentive.The state sent these nurses home in December 2022 after their employment agreement expired.
He announced that a government order will be issued to give these nurses positions in the district health society on a priority basis. With the help of the state division of the National Health Mission, they will appoint 3,949 nurses.
According to the minister, the health department has pledged to temporarily rehire them through the district health association, using communal rosters. In their new positions, nurses will make Rs 18,000 more per month than they did when they were hired on an ad hoc basis for a six-month period in April 2020.