Tamil Nadu Government Guarantees Temporary Nurses A Pay Taise And Work Security

According to Tamil Nadu's health minister Ma Subramanian on Tuesday, when applying to the district health society for jobs in government hospitals, nurses who were hired as temporary employees under Covid-19 will receive up to 40 out of 100 marks as an incentive.The state sent these nurses home in December 2022 after their employment agreement expired.

He announced that a government order will be issued to give these nurses positions in the district health society on a priority basis. With the help of the state division of the National Health Mission, they will appoint 3,949 nurses.

Beginning in 2020, candidates will receive two more points during the job interview for each month they worked for a government hospital, up to a maximum of 40 months.Nurses will receive a pay raise of Rs 4,000 and jobs near to their homes, even though this position would also be temporary, he noted. When there are openings in government positions, the state will make sure they are given preference.

Meanwhile, n urses who were sent home after their contracts expired in December 2022 met with Subramanian and top state health department officials this week. These nurses have been on strike in order to demand permanent positions in hospitals run by the government.

According to the minister, the health department has pledged to temporarily rehire them through the district health association, using communal rosters. In their new positions, nurses will make Rs 18,000 more per month than they did when they were hired on an ad hoc basis for a six-month period in April 2020.