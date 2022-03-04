Tamil Nadu Government Send It's Legislators To Join The International Evacuation Operation

The Tamil Nadu government has chosen to fly its legislators to neighbouring nations in the region of war torn country, Ukraine in order to airlift students from the state, making Tamil nadu the first Indian state to do so. According to his office, Chief Minister MK Stalin interrogated the actions being done to rescue Tamil Nadu students stranded in Ukraine.



To airlift Indian students, two Rajya Sabha MPs, Tiruchi Siva and MM Abdullah, one Lok Sabha MP, Kalanidhi Veerasamy, and MLA TRB Raja would travel to Hungary, Romania, Poland, and Slovakia. The DMK legislators would be accompanied by four senior IAS officers.

Through the social platform of Twitter, Stalin said that each Indian passport holder's life is the responsibility of the Indian government. He also said that the Prime Minister of India should stop his ministers from making unfounded statements and focus on evacuating every Indian.

Previously, the Centre dispatched four senior ministers - Hardeep Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju, and VK Singh to Ukraine's border countries to arrange the evacuation of Indian students stuck in the midst of Russia's invasion. The ministers like Jyotiraditya Scindia oversees Romania and Moldova, while Kiren Rijiju oversees Slovakia, Hardeep Puri oversees Hungary, and VK Singh oversees Poland.

On social media, images of hundreds of Indians stranded at the Ukrainian border have been circulated. However, opposition parties, primarily the Congress, have shared videos of students' distress calls and demanded the government to take immediate action to rescue students from Ukraine.

Numerous students who walked to the border claimed they have been unable to pass and received little assistance from border officials.

Meanwhile, as the advisories were released, a number of 17,000 Indian citizens have left Ukraine, and flights under Operation Ganga have been expanded to enable the evacuation of remaining students stranded in Ukraine. The first evacuation flight, termed as "Operation Ganga" by the government, arrived in Mumbai on Saturday, bringing 219 people returning from Bucharest.