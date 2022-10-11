Tamil Nadu govt to deliver books at doorsteps

After the delivery of medicines at the doorsteps in Tamil Nadu, the state government will now deliver books at the doorsteps of readers.

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Public Libraries will launch the Noolangam Nanbaragal or Friends of Library scheme in 2,500 libraries across the state.

Tamil Nadu school education minister, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi in the 2022-23 Budget announced that the Noolangam Nanbaragal scheme would be implemented in the state.

The Directorate of Public Libraries will select five volunteers for each library and the volunteers will deliver books at the doorsteps of readers and create awareness among the public on the importance of books and reading. A meeting of the librarians would be held at the district level next week and then the notification for the selection of volunteers would be issued.

In a statement, the Directorate of Public Libraries said that the scheme would be implemented in 31 district central libraries, 300 full-time branch libraries, 1463 other libraries, and in 706 village libraries in the state.

R.J. Mukundaraj, librarian at a public library in Tiruchy while speaking to IANS said, "Reading has been on a decline across the state for some years with the advent of latest electronic gadgets and the government has taken this move to increase the interest in reading for the younger generation. This will inculcate interest in children, youngsters, and others alike."

According to the library department, the volunteers who are selected would not be given any remuneration and instead would provide Rs 500 per year if they perform well enough.

With this scheme, the Tamil Nadu government is expecting a large number of people to be engaged in books and libraries.