Tamil Nadu has 22 erosion spots: National Centre for Coastal Research

Chennai: The National Centre for Coastal Research (NCCR) which has done a comprehensive study on the erosion of Tamil Nadu coast has found that there are 22 hotspots in the state vulnerable to erosion.

The study also revealed that Kancheepuram and Thiruvallur districts of the state are most vulnerable to sea erosion.

Of the 22 hotspots vulnerable for erosion, in Tamil Nadu, eight are in these two districts. The study also found that districts like Nagapattinam, Ramanathanapuram, Tiruvarur, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari are losing the coast line in a fast manner.

Tamil Nadu is in the process of preparing a comprehensive shoreline management plan on the basis of the study by the NCCR.

NCCR has used the inputs from IIT, Madras, Public Works Department and the Tamil Nadu state fisheries department for preparing the comprehensive study on erosion in the state coast.

According to highly placed sources, the NCCR will be recommending different solutions to prevent erosion that include hard structures like groynes and seawalls in CRZ-2 or developed areas. Soft and nature based solutions will be used in CRZ- 3 areas (undisturbed areas).

It may be noted that the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has given a stay order against construction of any hard anti-erosion structures till there is an approved shoreline management plan.

The NCCR is also cautious on the construction of hard structures like groynes as this would lead to the shifting of problem from one spot to another spot.