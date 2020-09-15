Tamil Nadu remembers its first Dravidian party CM

C N Annadurai, the first non-Congress CM of Tamil Nadu in 1967, who led the trend of regional politics in the State which is still continuing more than five decades later was remembered by both the Dravidian parties on his 112th birth anniversary.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Edapadi K Palaniswamy visited his memorial on Marina Beach and paid floral tributes. The parent party, DMK, led by its president M K Stalin eulogized his contribution to the State's welfare and continuing progress in all spheres.

Heading a young cabinet, the first in India, full of ideological enthusiasm, the government in 1967 had quickly fulfilled many points in its manifesto which included the two-language policy, which is being continued in the State.

A classic writer in Tamil, Annadurai was noted by both political friends and foes for his clarity and mastery in thought and Jawahar Lal Nehru had taken notice of his proficiency in English and political acumen in the Parliament. This phase, from 1962 was prior to his ascending the CM's chair in his home state. He died of cancer at a relative young age of 60 in 1969.