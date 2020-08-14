Tamil Nadu: Tension mounts in AIADMK on the issue of CM candidate in 2021 polls

Tamil Nadu: The first round of rumbles has begun in Tamil Nadu ahead of 2021 polls, due in summer, on the issue of deciding the approach during campaigning. The ruling party AIADMK is fiercely debating whether they should announce the candidate of existing CM, Edappadi K Palanisamy or decide the legislature leader after the polls are held.

Of course, there are groups for both the schools of thoughts, both for and against. Reports say that the cabinet is split on this with the group led by Deputy CM, O Panneerselvam wanting to defer the identification of the leader. This is being opposed by another led by R P Udayakumar, a cabinet minister who wants the present CM for the next term also.

An earlier report was carried on this issue - Reactions on the impending poll announcement have been making the rounds all around the political circuit of the State, but have become more and more noticeable in the last few days.

The Opposition DMK party circles, already rattled by the aggressive approach of the saffron party, which seems to be unfurling a medium-term strategy to make their presence felt in the 2021 summer polls are keenly watching the proceedings rocking the ruling party. BJP leaders have been talking about the re-alignment of the electoral battle in Tamil Nadu between themselves and the DMK, which also seems to have raised the anxiety levels in the AIADMK camp.

Opinions seem to be emerging that the alliance of the ruling party and BJP will be on much more liberal terms than it would have been if Jayalalithaa would have been alive. Hence, the saffron party is pushing energetically, goes the argument. Finally, there seems to be some action on the political front, which has been rattled by the coronavirus otherwise.