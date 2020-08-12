Will Palaniswami be the CM in future too? AIADMK leaders non-committal

Tamil Nadu: For three years and more, after the death of their charismatic leader J Jayalalithaa, the AIADMK government has managed to pull on and carry its brand of governance forward to serve the people of Tamil Nadu. As the 2021 elections are merely under a year away, there seems to be alternate opinions emerging about who will be the next CM.

In a press meet reported in the Tamil media, the Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar gave an evasive reply when queried on this topic. He said such things are not debated in public and the party will take an appropriate decision at the right time.

What has stumped the ruling party is that the BJP leaders seem to be harbouring an alliance with MGR's party and have been floating theories about it. V P Duraisamy, a Dalit leader who has moved into the saffron party after being expelled from DMK in May has actively circulated such opinions. For the present, AIADMK leaders are holding their horses and await further clarity from the top on this sensitive topic.