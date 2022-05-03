Tamil Nadu To Send Essentials As Relief To Sri Lanka

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin stated the state government will provide grains, milk power, and life-saving medications to Sri Lanka. He also pleaded with the public to donate money to the cause.

Stalin said the state will soon send 40,000 tonnes of grains, 500 tonnes of milk powder, and life-saving pharmaceuticals to Sri Lanka, which is suffering from a terrible economic crisis, with the approval of the BJP-led Union government. Furthermore, the Tamil Nadu Assembly passed a resolution on April 29 urging the Union government to consider the state government's request to send food and life-saving medicines to crisis-stricken Sri Lanka as soon as possible

Stalin also urged people to give on a humanitarian basis so that essential supplies may be purchased and shipped to the island nation. He had previously demanded that the Union government enable the state to send essentials, like as food grains, vegetables, and medications, from the Thoothukudi port to Tamils in northern and eastern Sri Lanka, as well as those working in plantations, who were suffering from the acute crisis.

Jaishankar, in response to the Assembly resolution, declared that the island nation would accept comprehensive relief on a government-to-government basis. He requested that Stalin instruct the Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu to collaborate with the Indian government for the provision and distribution of humanitarian aid materials to the Sri Lankan government.