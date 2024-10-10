Tamil Nadu's Deputy CM Renews Call To Abolish NEET After Student's Suicide

Tamil Nadu's Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has once again voiced strong opposition to the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), following the tragic suicide of S. Punitha, a 19-year-old aspiring medical student from Salem. Punitha took her own life on October 8 after struggling to clear the NEET exam, reigniting the state's longstanding debate over the controversial entrance test.



In a heartfelt social media post, Udhayanidhi expressed his condolences to Punitha's family and criticized the central government's stance on NEET. He stated, "The Union Government's inaction in the face of numerous NEET-related deaths in Tamil Nadu is the epitome of fascism. This exam has been jeopardizing the futures of our students for seven years and must be abolished immediately."



The incident has further fueled Tamil Nadu's resistance to NEET. The state government, led by the DMK party, has consistently argued that the exam disadvantages students from poorer backgrounds and those educated in Tamil medium schools. In June, the state assembly passed a unanimous resolution against NEET, citing concerns over exam paper leaks and the postponement of NEET-PG 2024.



The DMK's official publication, Murasoli, claimed in a recent editorial that 119 NEET aspirants have died by suicide in the past eight years. The party insists that scrapping NEET is crucial to prevent further student suicides and address cheating incidents in the exam.



As police investigate Punitha's death, the tragic event has intensified calls for Tamil Nadu's exemption from NEET. The state government continues to advocate for a more equitable admission process that considers the diverse backgrounds of aspiring medical students.

