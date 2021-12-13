Tamil Nadu's Health Ministry Has Ordered Colleges To Vaccinate Eligible Students

Ma Subramanian, Tamil Nadu's Minister for Medical and Family Welfare, stated on Sunday that all educational institutions in the state have been instructed to guarantee that students above the age of 18 be vaccinated in order to attend offline sessions. The Minister's declaration follows reports of COVID outbreaks among students on the Anna University campus.

He stated that all the college department heads have been instructed to ensure that all eligible students, whether in engineering, arts and sciences, or veterinary and medical campuses, receive vaccinations. Subramanian was speaking to reporters after participating in a Rotary International event near here in Mahabalipuram.

When enquired about the nine Anna University students who tested positive for Covid-19, he said they were fine and were being treated at the King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research in Guindy.

However, the state's health department reported 674 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 27,35,389, while the death toll rose to 36,612 with 13 more deaths, according to a medical bulletin. 708 persons were discharged in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 26,91,054, leaving 7,723 active infections.

Meanwhile, in the past 24 hours, 1,01,165 samples were tested, bringing the total number of specimens evaluated to 5.54 crore. With 116 and 102 new illnesses, respectively, Chennai and Coimbatore accounted for the majority of new infections, while the rest was divided throughout other districts. Fewer than ten Covid-19 infections were detected in 22 areas. It further stated that there were no incidences in Ramanathapuram and Tenkasi.