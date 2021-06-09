Telangana's Health Director Sends Report To The High Court, As The State Is Prepared To Tackle The Third Wave Of Covid-19

Srinivas Rao, the state's public health director, presented a report to the High Court on the state's current corona situation. He said an average of one lakh corona tests are being conducted daily from May 29 this year. So far 66,79,098 vaccine doses have been given in Telangana. The percentage of inpatients in hospitals is 36.50 percent in government hospitals and 16.35 percent in private hospitals. In addition, the DH told the court that arrangements are being made to deal with the third Wave of Covid.

10,366 oxygen beds have been set up in government hospitals. He stated that procedures are being done to ensure that the remaining 15,000 beds have access to oxygen. Permission has been granted to set up 132 oxygen production centres in hospitals. Another 1,000 beds were being prepared at Niloufer hospital. Special arrangements have been made for the treatment of children in government hospitals. He also said that 4,000 beds are being setting-up for children across the state and proposals were being made for staffing and training.

Meanwhile, the Telangana cabinet also discussed about the Corona Third Wave on Tuesday. The Department of Health has been instructed to start preparatory measures on the third wave. Chief Minister KCR chaired a cabinet meeting at Pragati Bhavan on Tuesday to discuss various issues related to the health department and take policy decisions.

Even DGP Mahender Reddy said that the Corona norms are being strictly enforced in the state. From April 1 to June 7 this year, 8.79 lakh cases were registered against those who did not abide by the rules. People who sold narcotics on the illicit market were charged in 160 cases, while those who did not use masks were charged in 4.56 lakh cases.The DGP told the court that 48,643 cases were filed on social distancing issues and Rs 37.94 crore was collected in the form of fines. There are also records of lockdowns and curfew infractions.