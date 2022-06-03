The District In Tamil Nadu Commemorated 25th Anniversary Of The Formation Of Tiruvallur District

On June 10, 11 and 12, the Tiruvallur district administration and the Tamil Nadu Food Safety department are preparing a three-day food festival at the HVF ground in Avadi. The effort was taken to mark the 25th anniversary of the Tiruvallur district's creation.

On Wednesday, S M Nasar, the state minister for Milk and Dairy Development, unveiled the culinary festival's advertising posters and flag in the presence of MP K Jayakumar, Avadi Corporation Mayor G Udhayakumar, and other authorities.

Nasar explained about the event and stated that there will be various food-eating and culinary competitions at the festival. The event will feature traditional Tamil Nadu and other Indian state cuisine.

According to the organisers, the festival will feature close to 150 kiosks with a variety of delicacies. They also want to strive to manufacture the tallest falooda ice cream, which will go down in history.

They propose to distribute free meals to one lakh recipients as part of the Save Food, Share Food campaign, and to collect several kilolitres of used cooking oil for biodiesel generation as part of the Repurpose Used Cooking Oil (RUCO) project.

Meanwhile, the district government has scheduled a variety of cultural events, including dancing competitions and discussion performances, to appeal to a wide range of age groups.